Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Kejriwal
- Country:
- India
Delhi government's Specialised School of Excellence will now be known as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Kejriwal said this at an event to launch one such school on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.
''Baba Saheb Amdebkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him,'' Kejriwal said. The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.
There are 31 SoSEs in the city of which 30 will be renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after revolutionary Bhagat Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police registers case against unidentified people in connection with vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal on attack at his residence.
Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country, says Delhi CM on attack at his residence.
Arvind Kejriwal urges people of Gujarat to give AAP one chance
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann start roadshow in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal asks people of Gujarat to give `one chance' to his party.