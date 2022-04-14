Left Menu

Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:18 IST
Delhi govt's SSoE will now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government's Specialised School of Excellence will now be known as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Kejriwal said this at an event to launch one such school on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

''Baba Saheb Amdebkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him,'' Kejriwal said. The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

There are 31 SoSEs in the city of which 30 will be renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022