Feedback to roll out eggs for govt school children awaited: Karnataka Minister

But, there was opposition from certain quarters, which prevented the government from going ahead.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:58 IST
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday said the government has not arrived at a decision yet on supplying eggs in mid-day meals to the government school children in the primary and secondary classes.

“We have not decided. We will let you know only after taking a decision,” Nagesh told PTI.

The Minister said the government has not received the requisite feedback.

“We did not take any decision because we did not get the feedback,” he said.

According to him, the feedback from the rural areas is a must before launching the project.

The government has been mulling over increasing the protein intake of children to overcome malnutrition among the economically weaker section of society.

The scheme was started in seven districts of the State and the government is mulling to expand it to the other districts. But, there was opposition from certain quarters, which prevented the government from going ahead. Some religious institutions have opposed it, said sources in the Education Department.

