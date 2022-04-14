Odisha CM unveils logo of 2023 Men's Hockey WC

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled logo of 2023 FIH Mens Hockey World Cup, to be held in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. International Hockey Federation FIH president Narinder Batra added The reveal of the logo is one of the important milestones on the road to the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup, Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. PTI SSC BS BS

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:32 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled logo of 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, to be held in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The prestigious quadrennial tournament is scheduled from January 13 to 29. Hockey India and its official partner Odisha will host the marquee event for the second consecutive time in the country after 2018.

The 15th edition of the showpiece will be staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, where the country's largest hockey stadium is being constructed. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000.

''We are thrilled that there will be two venues this time- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men's World Cup gave us all memories that we still cherish to this day and the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be even more exciting and unforgettable,'' Patnaik said. International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra added: ''The reveal of the logo is one of the important milestones on the road to the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar - Rourkela.'' PTI SSC BS BS

