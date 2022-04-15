Left Menu

Hindu Sena puts up posters near JNU main gate, warns of 'stringent steps if saffron insulted'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:21 IST
Hindu Sena puts up posters near JNU main gate, warns of 'stringent steps if saffron insulted'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu Sena has put up posters and saffron flags near the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and surrounding areas close to a week after a clash broke out in a hostel over allegedly serving non-vegetarian food during Ram Navami.

It also warned of ''stringent steps'' if there is an ''insult to saffron''.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said the posters reading ''Bhagwa (saffron) JNU'' have been put up by the right-wing outfit's national vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav.

In a video circulated on WhatsApp, Gupta is purportedly heard saying in Hindi, ''Saffron is being insulted in the JNU campus on a regular basis. We want to warn those who are doing this. Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this. ''We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps,'' he said.

Two groups of students clashed at JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students from both sides were injured.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and ''created a violent atmosphere''.

However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that ''Leftists'' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022