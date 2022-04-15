Left Menu

TN CM visits Narikuravar tribal student's house, eats breakfast

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a break from his hectic schedule to visit the house of a Narikuravar (indigenous nomadic community) student in Avadi here on Friday and had the popular south Indian breakfast of idlis and vada.

After launching a drinking water scheme and high-mast light in Avadi, the Chief Minister visited the house of Narikuravar student K Divya, studying in Class 10, near the Avadi bus stand.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was received with a bead necklace and later following a brief interaction with students Divya, S Darshini of Class 7, and R Priya of Class 9, he was offered idli and vada with sambar.

''It's spicy,'' the Chief Minister said after eating the idlis by dipping in sambar. He was told the sambar has been made spicy to ensure one doesn't get cold or cough.

''It's very tasty,'' Stalin remarked and had coffee.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S M Nasar was present on the occasion.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister interacted with these school girls at the state secretariat after a video of them expressing their plight of being in a backward community went viral on social media. Stalin had promised to visit their house and dine with them.

