Maha: Student drowns in Ambazari lake in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old student drowned during an outing with his friends at Ambazari lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when a group of six college students went to the lake for a stroll, an official said.

One of the students, Yash Rahul Reddy, a resident of Telangana, ventured into the water for a swim and started drowning, he said.

Another student entered the water to rescue Reddy, but he also started drowning, following which others in the area jumped in and managed to rescue one of them, the official said.

Reddy's body was fished out with the help of divers, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered by Ambazari police.

