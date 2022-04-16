Left Menu

Nine-year-old boy accused of sexual assault

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a nine-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

The alleged incident took place in Ulhasnagar town.

The girl's mother in her complaint claimed that on April 3 the boy took the girl to an isolated place on the pretext of playing and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

The girl disclosed the incident a few days later when she had pain in private parts, the complainant said.

An offense under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act was registered at Vitthalwadi police station.

The boy has not been detained yet, said the official. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

