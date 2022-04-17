Left Menu

Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Vyas gets one-year extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:14 IST
Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Vyas gets one-year extension
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government has granted an extension of one year to Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service to Vyas for a period of one year beyond May 3, 2022, or ''until further orders'', read a statement from the personnel ministry.

This is the second extension for Vyas, who was first appointed to the post in September 2018.

Vyas is a Mechanical Engineer from MS University, Vadodara.

After completing of training in BARC training school in 1979, he joined the Fuel Design and Development Section of the Reactor Engineering Division of BARC.

Vyas has worked on the design and analysis of nuclear reactor fuels, according to his bio-data.

He was also responsible for the design and development of a novel fuel for strategic applications.

Vyas has worked extensively in thermal hydraulics and stress analysis of critical reactor core components.

He has been conferred several awards, which include the Indian Nuclear Society Outstanding Service Award 2011, the Homi Bhabha Science and Technology Award 2006 and DAE Awards in the years 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2013.

Vyas is also a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022