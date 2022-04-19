Left Menu

Jahangirpuri violence: Uneasy calm continues to prevail

I am not scared but I heard that my seniors at the school had an argument over the incident. Ansaris mother said that she will not send her children to school unless the situation gets back to normalcy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:20 IST
Jahangirpuri violence: Uneasy calm continues to prevail
  • Country:
  • India

Even as streets near Jahangirpuri's Kushal Chowk on Tuesday witnessed some resumption of normal activities, an uneasy calm continued to prevail in the violence-hit area.

Most shops remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, but a few vegetable and fruit carts were seen on the streets near Kushal Chowk. People were seen buying vegetables and grocery items. The situation has improved from the previous day’s, according to locals. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

However, normal life is still impacted as there is a heavy security presence in the area. Parents in the C-block area were mostly concerned about sending their children to school. “I am not sending my daughter, who studies in class 2, to school. Those who are sending are accompanying their kids till the premises of the school building. Even though there is a heavy police presence in the area, I’m scared,” said Rupa, a resident of C-block. Another parent said the violence is affecting their children as well. “I am not sending my three kids to school as of now as they are scared. My 13-year-old son had to go to school today (Tuesday) only because he had exams. My husband accompanied him till the school building,” Razia, also a C-block resident, said. Some children claimed that there have been arguments among higher standard students who attended their classes on Tuesday at a school in K-block.

Thirteen-year-old Rehan Ansari said, “My parents asked me not to go to school for a few days. I am not scared but I heard that my seniors at the school had an argument over the incident.” Ansari’s mother said that she will not send her children to school unless the situation gets back to normalcy. “I don’t want to take the risk of sending my kids to school amid the current situation as I’m scared. My neighbours are Hindus and we all have been living here peacefully,” Ansari’s mother said. Fourteen-year-old Sheikh Armaan said that his parents have been restricting him from going to the school. He said, “I have friends who are Hindus. We all study and play together. I heard my seniors at the school had arguments over the incident.” PTI ABU VA VA KVK KVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022