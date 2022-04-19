Left Menu

Maha cops collecting details of Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti incidents; at least 25 cases registered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:05 IST
Maharashtra police have started collecting details of untoward incidents that took place during Ram Navami, which was celebrated across the state on April 10, and are taking action accordingly, a senior official said on Tuesday.

At least 20 cases were registered statewide in connection to Ram Navami incidents, he said.

He said police had issued instructions to people to celebrate the occasion by following noise pollution norms and ensuring communal amity, adding that the untoward incidents include those connected to noise pollution and flouting of time limits.

''At 30 places, Hanuman Chalia recitation was organised, and at least five offences have been registered against individuals and mobs in connection with them,'' he added.

