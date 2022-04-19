Skill development centres set up by Prema Samajam would benefit youth: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the youth to dedicate some of their time and resources to help the poor and needy and live by the spirit of India's core value of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. He said the chance to serve people gives enormous satisfaction to a person and that one must utilize every opportunity to work for others.

Shri Naidu was speaking at the 90th Anniversary celebrations of 'Prema Samajam', a social welfare organization in Visakhapatnam today. Paying tributes to the founder of the organization, Shri Maredla Sathyanarayana, Shri Naidu recalled his own experience of working with Prema Samajam during his student days.

Shri Naidu lauded the organization for catering to the needs of the poor and underprivileged through an orphanage, old age home, and offering free medical services. He said skill development centres set up by Prema Samajam would hugely benefit the youth.

Touching upon India's age-old philosophy of 'Share and Care', the Vice President said everyone should imbibe the spirit of service and extend help to others, particularly the underprivileged sections. Recalling the experience of the pandemic, Shri Naidu said that it was heartening to see many people readily coming forward to help others in their hour of need.

Shri Naidu also urged NGOs and social welfare organizations to promote skill development activities to generate livelihoods, especially for the youth and women. He called upon private organizations and educational institutions to support such non-profit organizations in their efforts.

Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Shri P.V.N Madhav, Member of Legislative Assembly, Shri Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, President, Prema Samajam, Shri Pydah Krishna Prasad, Secretary, Prema Samajam, Shri Jagadeeswara Rao, students, management of Prema Samajam and others participated in the event.

