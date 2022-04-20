Bharti demands UP-like policy on loudspeakers, processions in Madhya Pradesh

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to regulate religious processions and use of loudspeakers, and demanded a similar policy in Madhya Pradesh too.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this week directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission, and loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

“The policy decision taken by Yogi Adityanath's government is commendable,” Bharti said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Ailments of the nervous system are increasing due to excessive noise pollution and people should be able to sleep peacefully at night, the former Union minister said.

“Therefore, there should be strict regulation of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 7 am. Sound amplifiers for public programs should be allowed on the condition that only people who are sitting there will be able to hear it. There should be no discrimination on the basis of religion,'' Bharti added.

Loudspeakers disturb hospitals and schools and cause inconvenience to students, sick people and senior citizens, she added.

She also said that time and sound limits must be decided for DJ systems and taking out processions. “Let us take such a decision in Madhya Pradesh too,” Bharti added. The use of loudspeakers by mosques as well as in religious ceremonies and processions has become a hot-button issue.

Violence broke out during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal, while in Maharashtra the MNS has demanded that loudspeakers on mosques be removed. PTI ADU KRK KRK

