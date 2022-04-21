Left Menu

Teen moving around varsity girls hostel arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:42 IST
A teenaged boy, concealing his identity by wearing clothes of hostel girls studying in Bharathiar University and roaming around its premises at night, was arrested here on Thursday, police said.

Based on a complaint from the girls that some unidentified people were loitering around the hostel for the past few days, the police said they began a probe and formed a special team to catch the culprits.

Some girls have staged a demonstration in this regard, said the police. Following this, Vice-Chancellor assured the girls of protection and security, they said.

In this backdrop, the girls brought up the issue of a person trying to steal a laptop from the hostel, prompting the varsity Registrar to also lodge a complaint, they said.

Investigation led to the detention and interrogation of the teenager on suspicion. He confessed to have moved around the hostel and tried to steal the laptop, the police said.

Also, he confessed to have stolen the girls' clothes and worn them to conceal his identity while moving around the hostel, they said.

