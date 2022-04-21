Medical seats: Governor seeks report on alleged irregularities

Left Menu

There are 33 medical colleges under the jurisdiction of KNRUHS, comprising nine government colleges, 20 run by private managements and four minority colleges.Meanwhile, the Warangal police said following a complaint from the university authorities they are investigating into the matter.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday directed the Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, in the State to submit a detailed report immediately over alleged irregularities in admissions to medical PG seats in the private colleges.

The Governor took a serious note of the news of "Medical PG seat blocking scam", which is alleged to have caused denial of PG medical seats to the eligible State rankholders, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

''She (Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan) being a doctor herself was anguished with the news and directed the Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS, Warangal, to submit a detailed report immediately duly initiating the corrective measures,'' it said. The university authorities, while checking the ongoing admission process, recently found some ''discrepancies'' in the merit list with regard to 45 applicants (wherein seats were blocked in the names of students), who had applied for counselling for admission into postgraduate courses offered by private medical colleges.

Subsequently, the university authorities wrote to such students asking them if they had applied, but most students said they had not sought admissions (that they had not blocked the seats) at the KNRUHS. There are 33 medical colleges under the jurisdiction of KNRUHS, comprising nine government colleges, 20 run by private managements and four minority colleges.

Meanwhile, the Warangal police said following a complaint from the university authorities they are investigating into the matter.

