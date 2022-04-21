Left Menu

Panels for welfare of 'indigenous Assamese Muslims' submits reports

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
All the seven panels formed by the Assam government to propose measures for the overall development of ''indigenous Assamese Muslims'' submitted their reports on Thursday, an official release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the reports and said his government will take measures for the all-around welfare of the community.

Sarma had held a meeting with eminent personalities from the minority community across the state after assuming office in May last year.

The seven subcommittees were constituted as per a decision of the meeting to undertake studies and give recommendations on cultural identity, health, education, skill development, population stabilisation, financial inclusion and women empowerment of ''indigenous Assamese Muslims''.

These panels have conducted studies and made recommendations in their respective reports, the release said. Based on the recommendations, the state government would formulate plans and implement them to achieve socio-economic and academic empowerment of the ''indigenous Assamese Muslim community'', it said. State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, CM's political secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, members of the subcommittees and senior officers of the government were present on the occasion, the release added.

