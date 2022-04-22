Left Menu

Maha: Prez Kovind not to attend concluding ceremony of Marathi literary meet on Apr 24

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the concluding ceremony on April 24.As part of the literary meet, a Granth Dindi or procession of books will be taken out in Udgir on Friday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-04-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 10:23 IST
Maha: Prez Kovind not to attend concluding ceremony of Marathi literary meet on Apr 24
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind has informed the organizers of the 95th All India Marathi Literary Meet, being held at Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur, that he would not be able to remain present for the concluding ceremony of the event on April 24, one of the organizers has said.

The three-day literary meet, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, begins today.

President Kovind has canceled his visit to the Marathi Literary Meet on April 24, his private secretary P Praveen Siddharth has informed the executive president of the literary meet, Baswaraj Patil Naglakar, through a letter on Thursday.

The letter said that the president will not be able to attend the meeting due to some ''unavoidable circumstances and commitments in Delhi'', but he has given his consent to send a recorded message. The literary meet is scheduled to be inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Former Union home minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, State Marathi Language minister Subhash Desai, president of the literary meet Bharat Sasane, minister Ashok Chavan, music composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will be present on the occasion. Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo will be the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the concluding ceremony on April 24.

As part of the literary meet, a 'Granth Dindi' or procession of books will be taken out in Udgir on Friday. The venue of the literary meet has been named after the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

