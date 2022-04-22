TN CM to inaugurate year-long bicentenary celebration of Ooty

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the year-long bicentenary celebrations of the formation of this tourist town, popularly known as Ooty, in May.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting here on Friday, Nilgiris MP A Raja said the photo exhibition of the culture and tradition of tribal communities, competition for school students and exhibition of old photos of the area will be part of the celebrations.

Stalin will launch various schemes of the state Tourism and Rural Development departments and the annual flower show will be part of it, the Lok Sabha member said.

Raja thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 10 crore in the budget for the special celebrations and schemes, which include the unveiling of a statue of John Sullivan, the then British Collector of Coimbatore, who contributed a lot to the development of Nilgiris district.

Besides Raja, state Forest Minister K Ramachandran, District Collector S P Amrith and office bearers from different NGOs participated in the review meeting.

