Rajendra Pal Gautam inaugurates training session organised by Registrar of Cooperative Societies

Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday inaugurated a three-day training session organised by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Delhi.

The session, which will be covering 25 administrators or officers per batch, is being undertaken to help the officers settle pending cases at the earliest, as per an official statement.

Highlighting the importance of the training session, Gautam said, ''Before becoming a good doctor, a medical student has to train under a professional doctor. Similarly, before becoming an advocate, law students also have to train with a senior advocate.'' After this training session, all officers will be able to settle the pending cases at the earliest, and it will reduce the workload of the department, he said.

''Often officers and politicians are blamed for malpractice in the cooperative societies. But it is not so. Sometimes, the management gives rise to corruption due to selfish interests. Many officers also indulge in nepotism and favouritism. We have to throw such malpractices out of the whole system,'' Gautam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)