UP: Authorities order probe after video of students seen cleaning school toilet goes viral

Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the probe. He said students of government primary schools cannot be asked to clean toilets or do any menial work.

22-04-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after a video of students allegedly cleaning a toilet in a government primary school here went viral, the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

Two girl students in school uniform are seen inside a toilet of the school. One of them appears to be cleaning the toilet in the video.

The primary school seen in the video is in Upar Kot locality in the city area, officials said.

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Akhand Pratap Singh said, ''The said video has come to our notice today. Acting on the direction of the district magistrate, I have ordered a probe into the matter. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the probe.'' He said students of government primary schools cannot be asked to clean toilets or do any menial work. Any staff violating this norm will draw strict action.

