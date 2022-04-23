Indigenous anti-drone tech needed to curb cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to effectively check the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first drone hub here at a private university, the chief minister said Punjab must be equipped with such ultra-modern technology as it is a border state, according to an official release.

Anti-drone technology, Mann said, will help curb the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones.

Technology has transformed the world into a global village, he said, adding that new innovations and advancements must be made for the well-being of humanity.

Mann said unemployment is the root cause of all the social maladies, including the problem of drugs. He promised the Punjabi youths working abroad that his government will provide better job opportunities in the state and bring them back to their motherland.

He said the Punjabi youths have huge potential but due to the ''regressive policies'' of previous governments, they have been forced to work abroad.

Mann said his government will soon approach the industrial giants from across the globe for investment in the state so that new employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.

Vowing to restore Punjab's glory, he said the state has seen many ups and downs but it only emerged stronger every time.

Punjabis gave a huge mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party and it will not sit idle until all the aspirations of people are fulfilled, he said.

Mann said the state government is duty-bound to make Punjab a progressive, prosperous and front-runner state in the country.

