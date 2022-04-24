Hindu Sena members put up posters outside Cong Delhi office; FIR registered

An FIR was registered against Hindu Sena members on Sunday for allegedly putting up posters outside the Congress Headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here, officials said.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said its members had put up a series of posters outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, questioning the party's 'silence' on the alleged attacks on Hindus.

''Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?'' he asked.

The development comes in the backdrop of clashes between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a procession on 'Hanuman Jayanti' on April 16, which left eight police personnel and a local injured.

''FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is on. The posters have already been removed by someone,'' Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

