Maha govt to set up biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai: Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the state government will set up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai.This hostel will come up on the three-acre land belonging to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra, he said. The Matoshree hostel has the capacity of 200 students.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:19 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the state government will set up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai.

This hostel will come up on the three-acre land belonging to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra, he said. ''Students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), economically backward classes, all castes and communities will be given admission in this hostel," Pawar told the gathering at a programme to dedicate the Matoshree Girls Hostel, built by the Higher and Technical Education Department, under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur based on the Matoshree model of hostels.

"Based on the Matoshree Hostel, hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur, and the movement to build hostels will be implemented across the state. The 'Matoshree' hostel has the capacity of 200 students. As many as 75 students from SARTHI, 75 students from MAHAJYOTI and 50 students from the economically-weaker sections will be given admission in this hostel," Samant said.

