Punjab CM, senior officers to see 'Delhi model' of edu, health services tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his senior officers will visit health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday to learn the ''Delhi model'' and replicate it in the state, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab.

“In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday,” a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Sunday.

He will be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs in the two crucial sectors directly attributable to human development, the spokesperson said.

Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The Punjab chief minister and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate a new swimming pool in the school, he said.

Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the health facilities there.

A few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government of Delhi on imparting quality health and education facilities in Punjab are likely to be inked, the spokesperson mentioned.

The AAP-led government in Punjab had earlier faced flak from the opposition after Kejriwal had held a meeting with senior officers from Punjab.

While Mann had said that he had sent the officers to the capital for “training”, the opposition parties had charged that his government was being run through “remote control” from Delhi.

