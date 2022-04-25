AP govt's plan to introduce Guaranteed Pension Scheme opposed by protesting employees

Amid opposition to the existing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday came out with a new proposal to bring in a parallel Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime constituted a fresh six-member committee, comprising three ministers and an equal number of senior officials, to examine the CPS even as government employees and teachers stepped up their agitation demanding that the scheme be abolished forthwith.

Simultaneously, the government conducted a meeting of the Joint Staff Council wherein it mooted the GPS, instead of doing away with the CPS.

The employees' associations, however, said they oppose the GPS, remain firm on their demand for scrapping the CPS and reverting to the old pension scheme.

They have opposed the GPS as well, but the government said it would convene another meeting in 10 days with all concerned associations to further discuss the issue.

Reacting to the proposal of a GPS, AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association president B Srinivasa Rao said they have only demanded for bringing back the old pension scheme.

''The government has not agreed to abolish the CPS but it wants to enforce the new GPS. But we made it clear that we want only the old pension scheme," Srinivasa Rao told reporters after a meeting with the government authorities.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday heavily clamped down on teachers who sought to organise a 'Chalo Vijayawada' agitation programme in support of their demand for abolition of CPS.

Ahead of the protests, the government constituted the committee to look into the issue.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, A Suresh, government advisor (public affairs) S R K Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma will be members of the new committee while the Special Chief Secretary (Finance) will be the member-convenor.

''The Committee shall examine the issue of CPS and deliberate and discuss with the employees' associations and furnish its recommendations to the government for taking a decision in the matter,'' the Chief Secretary said in an order.

In August 2019, the government had constituted a Committee of Ministers to review the report of the Expert Committee, headed by retired chief secretary S P Tucker, on the CPS and submit its recommendations.

Subsequently, a Working Committee of officials, headed by the then Chief Secretary, was formed in November 2019 to advise the Committee of Ministers and submit its report by June 30, 2020 but there has been no headway as the report has not been submitted yet.

On Monday, teachers affiliated to the agitating associations were put under house arrest or taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme.

Some teachers and the teachers' union leaders who reached Vijayawada were arrested upon entering the city.

The police deployed OCTOPUS, the state's counter-terror operations wing, to clamp down on protesters even as Vijayawada city and adjoining Tadepalli municipality saw heavy security force.

Police put up barbed wire fences on main roads in Vijayawada and Tadepalli, leading to the residence of the Chief Minister.

Students on their way to colleges in buses were stopped and their bags checked near the Kanakadurgamma Varadhi.

