Left Menu

Edu ministry writes to Rajasthan govt as state’s class 12 paper asks about Cong ‘achievements’

The Union Ministry of Education has written to the Rajasthan Education Department over a class 12 political science question paper that reportedly asked six questions about achievements of Congress party. Slamming the Rajasthans Congress government over the question paper, the state BJP asked whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:46 IST
Edu ministry writes to Rajasthan govt as state’s class 12 paper asks about Cong ‘achievements’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Education has written to the Rajasthan Education Department over a class 12 political science question paper that reportedly asked six questions about ''achievements of Congress party''. ''A news item has appeared in section of press along with relevant copies of the question paper, which is self explanatory. Comments and inputs of state government on the news item may be sent to the department,'' the ministry said in a letter sent on Monday. Slamming the Rajasthan's Congress government over the question paper, the state BJP asked whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. The party also took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the issue. ''Seeing this question paper of political Science, many students did not even understand whether the examination was about Political Science or the history of Congress! Perhaps Gehlot ji has now considered Congress as a part of history,'' the party tweeted in Hindi. Last November, a question in CBSE sociology exam on Gujarat riots had courted a controversy following which the board issued an apology and promised strict action against those responsible. The question was: ''The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?'' The MCQ-based paper had four options -- Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022