CFI activists try to barge into Karnataka Edu Minister's event

Police detained a group of Campus Front of India (CFI) activists who tried to barge into a programme attended by state Education Minister B C Nagesh at Hampankatta in the city on Wednesday.

The Minister had arrived to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a pre-university college at Hampankatta when the CFI activists staged a protest over the irregularities in the distribution of uniforms.

The activists shouted slogans like 'Nagesh go back' and tried to move towards the venue. Police stopped the students and detained them inside the town hall, preventing further trouble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)