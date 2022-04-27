Left Menu

NX India Builds and Donates School Building in Karnataka State

TOKYO, Apr. 27 2022 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter ''NX India''), a company of the Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. group, has recently completed construction of a school building on the premises of the Government Kannada Boys Model School as part of its long-standing commitment to CSR activities. The building was donated to the school at a handover ceremony held on March 23.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202204210296-O1-JYSoUwCo Photo1: Government Kannada Boys Model School https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202204210296/_prw_PI2fl_PQIx9W6O.jpg Photo2: At handover ceremony with Karnataka government officials https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202204210296/_prw_PI3fl_055Axk7K.jpg A ''model school'' equates to a combined elementary and junior high school in Japan, and approximately 700 students attend this school for eight years from age six. Upon learning that India's growing population had created a shortage of classrooms, NX India decided to build and donate a two-story school building featuring six classrooms with tiled floors and ventilation equipment not found in other classrooms. A completion ceremony and prayer preceded the handover ceremony, where school officials warmly welcomed NX India representatives and expressed their thanks.

The NX Group has developed alongside society by transporting goods and thereby connecting people, companies and communities, and it will continue fulfilling these responsibilities as well as actively engaging in social contribution activities.

Name of school: Government Kannada Boys Model School Address: KR Road, Hosakote Town, Bangalore Rural District, Karnataka 562114 Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/ NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ Source: Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

