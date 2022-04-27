Left Menu

Bikaner Technical University's website hacked

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unknown persons hacked the website of Bikaner Technical University and removed the Vice Chancellor’s photo from it, varsity authorities said on Wednesday.

The website was hacked Tuesday night, they said.

The hackers also wrote a message that they have not come to harm anyone but to raise the voice of the students. They wrote that the management in the university “is not right”.

VC Ambareesh Sharan Vidyarthi called the hack and the message posted by the hackers, both, unethical.

He said that the matter is being investigated.

