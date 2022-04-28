PUMA & Cricketer KL Rahul Launch 1DER’s SS22 Collection With a Digital Film

~KL Rahul reinterprets PUMA Cat logo~ ~KL Rahul and PUMA Cat in a cool frat boys themed Campaign film~ National, April 28, 2022: 1DER, the collaboration brand between PUMA and cricketer KL Rahul, that curates refreshing street-inspired apparel for fashion-forward youngsters, has launched a new collection that spotlights all kinds of chill. With KL Rahul personally reinterpreting the PUMA cat logo, this new drop is way more fun, edgy and even a bit offbeat. Tie-dye pairings, out-of-the-box colour palette and strong graphics create the new story. Comfort, style and performance continue to be at the core of 1DER, adding groove into everyday fashion.

The collection boasts of jackets, trackpants, co-ord sets, and sneakers along with t-shirts and hoodies. While 1DER continues to give cheeky, playful and bold looks, the versatile fabrics and inclusive fits reinforce the casual narrative. Bringing the trending collection to life is also a campaign film featuring KL Rahul and the cool PUMA Cat. From lazing in their dorm room, teasing each other, being frat boys who chill over midnight snacks, eavesdropping on each other and being typical roomies lounging in front of the TV with popcorn, taking selfies and playing fashion police for date night looks, KL Rahul and the PUMA Cat play too cool for school.

Commenting on the launch KL Rahul said, “I have been intimately involved in the entire product design. In fact, I have given my personal take on the logo based on my experience with the PUMA Cat who I have been hanging out a lot with! The campaign film with the PUMA Cat, which captures us in classic cool-comrade scenarios, was fun to conceptualize and shoot. I am really pumped about the response the brand has received across the country in its debut year and I look forward to seeing guys live out their easygoing yet fashion-savvy attitude with this new drop.” Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India said “KL Rahul and PUMA share an illustrious relationship and 1DER is testament to it. 1DER’s SS22 collection perfectly embodies KL Rahul’s sense of design and style. This new range highlights street culture with his signature touch! In fact, what’s interesting this time is that Rahul has given his individual take on the PUMA cat logo, redesigning it to reflect an all-new cool vibe. Our Film showcases Rahul and PUMA cat indulging in some fun banter depicting exactly what our latest collection is all about - young, colorful and vibrant.” PWR PWR

