HP Guv bats for ecosystem to promote innovation, minimise foreign dependence

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 28-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 22:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday stressed on the need to create an ecosystem to promote innovation in the country.

He called for boosting indigenous technologies to minimise dependence on other countries in times of a fast-changing global order.

Creating a "science movement" throughout the country with Swadeshi spirit at heart of it was the order of the day, he said, adding such a change was in line with the Centre's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', which was of crucial importance keeping in mind dynamics of the present world order, he said during a programme of Vigyan Bharati at the National Institute of Technology campus here.

"The ongoing conflicts between the countries are forcing every nation to introspect about the alternatives and to avoid dependence on other nations for their needs. Technical institutes like NITs can relate to the objective… to utilise research and development personnel and institutions towards developing indigenous technologies and thereby to uphold the identity and dignity of Bharatiyata," the Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

