WBPSC candidates protest demanding appointment

Around a hundred WBPSC candidates got into a fight with the police when they were demonstrating over allegations of irregularities outside its office in south Kolkata on Friday, officials said.

The candidates, who said they are waiting for appointment letters for six years, tried to break into the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) building in Mudiali area when police stopped them.

Soon, a scuffle broke out and the protestors were shovelled into police vans that were on stand-by.

Around 20 protesters were held for attacking police personnel and violating official orders, a police officer said.

Three-four people fell ill in the scuffle amid oppressive heat, the protesters said.

In the last six years, none of the eligible candidates got appointments despite their names figuring in the official panel, they said.

