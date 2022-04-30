Left Menu

Dravidar Kazhagam members held for bid to tar Hindi letters at railway station in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:59 IST
The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) members led by its president K Veeramani were detained by the police for attempting to tar the Hindi letters on the signboards at the Egmore railway station here on Saturday.

The members, who came in a procession from DK's office nearby, to efface the Hindi letters during a protest against the imposition of Hindi were detained by the police before they could reach the railway station. They were later let off.

Earlier, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan handed over tar and brush to Veeramani to mark the launch of the protest against the central government for allegedly thrusting Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Veeramani claimed that the protest was only the beginning of a series of demonstrations against thrusting Hindi upon the state.

''Our struggle will continue till we attain victory,'' he said.

