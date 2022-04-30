Left Menu

Khelo India Games 2022: Goa U-14 teams to take part in table tennis, swimming, badminton

Goa will participate in table tennis, swimming and badminton in the Under-14 category in the upcoming Khelo India Games 2022, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Saturday.Coaching for the three disciplines would start on May 30 or before June 10, and the Goa Tourism Development Corporations Tourist Residency at Miramar would be converted into a residence academy for the players, he said after interacting with players and their parents.The training would be undertaken at Campal Ground, a facility owned by the sports department.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:00 IST
Goa will participate in table tennis, swimming and badminton in the Under-14 category in the upcoming Khelo India Games 2022, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Saturday.

Coaching for the three disciplines would start on May 30 or before June 10, and the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's Tourist Residency at Miramar would be converted into a ''residence academy'' for the players, he said after interacting with players and their parents.

''The training would be undertaken at Campal Ground, a facility owned by the sports department. Coaches have been selected along with wardens and other staff. Since many of the players are not from Panaji, we will accommodate them in schools here so that they don't lose an academic year,'' the minister said.

He said, like police, other departments must also have sports quota for players who have participated in national and international levels.

The sports department will construct 'Youth Academy' within a year's time with all sporting facilities, Gaude said.

