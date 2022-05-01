Left Menu

Free education to be offered to children of Kashmiri pandits

He has also announced free hostel facility for them.The cost of a students education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs 50,000 in a year. All these will be provided free for children of Kashmiri pandits, he said.Nattoj said four children of Kashmiri pandits have already been admitted to the institution.

An educational institution in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has announced that they will provide free education for children of Kashmiri pandits who had been displaced from their homeland and had settled elsewhere in the country.

Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is the institution which has come forward with the offer.

The institution's convenor Subramanya Nattoj making the announcement at a press meet at Puttur on Saturday, said he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files.' Nattoj visited Jammu and after studying their situation, took a decision to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri pandits.

He has chalked out a plan to provide free education from sixth standard to graduation for Kashmiri students. He has also announced free hostel facility for them.

The cost of a student's education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs 50,000 in a year. All these will be provided free for children of Kashmiri pandits, he said.

Nattoj said four children of Kashmiri pandits have already been admitted to the institution.

