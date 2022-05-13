AIIMS Jodhpur, Microsoft India collaborate to set up 'Mixed Reality Center of Excellence'

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur on Friday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to set up a 'Mixed Reality Center of Excellence' for transforming healthcare education and services in the country.

According to a statement, the two organisations will establish a Mixed Reality Centre of Excellence at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Jodhpur, which will provide medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.

With this collaboration, AIIMS Jodhpur will set up a Mixed Reality Healthcare Lab to provide enhanced learning opportunities for medical students using mixed reality -- the technology of combining real and virtual world.

The initiative is aimed at digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services, medical education and research.

''The joint initiative is an extension of the government's ongoing engagement to transform last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms,'' the statement said.

''AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality-enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations,'' it added.

