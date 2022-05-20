Union minister urges NCC cadets to focus on nation building

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt on Friday exhorted NCC cadets to focus their energy on nation building, stressing that no obstacle is insurmountable with proper determination. He also urged them to contribute with all their capabilities to make India among the top countries in the world, an official statement said. Addressing NCC cadets here, the Union MoS for Defence called upon them to remain inspired at all moments and focus their energy towards nation building. Bhatt underlined before the cadets that no obstacle is big enough to stop a person from achieving his potential as long as he stays focused and motivated. He added that India can hope to become one of the leading countries only if the youths contribute with all their potential towards it. He also complimented the NCC cadets for choosing the path of a disciplined life and synergizing their energy towards better tomorrow of the nation.

Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita, Additional Director General, NCC, Directorate of North Eastern Region, and officers of NCC Group Guwahati were also present on the occasion, the release said. Bhatt inspected a Guard of Honour and also enjoyed a Bihu dance performed by the cadets, it added.

