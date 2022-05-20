Two minor boys apprehended for raping 13-year-old: Police

Two minor boys were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a case of rape of a 13-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15 years, were apprehended and produced before a Children's Court, which remanded them to a children's home in Faridabad near here as Gurugram has no such facility, they said.

The case against the duo was lodged at the Bajghera police station on the complaint of the victim's elder sister who alleged that the 17-year-old boy had barged into her sister's room when she was sleeping and raped her while the 15-year-old boy locked the room from outside and stood guard.

The two, however, fled away after the girl's parents reached there after hearing their daughter's cries, the police said, adding the incident happened on May 17.

In her complaint, the girl's sister also alleged that the elder boy had also barged into the girl's bathroom earlier but had got out of it saying he had entered it by mistake.

The police lodged the FIR under sections 4 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sent the girl for medical examination.

The police apprehended the boys after medical examination confirmed rape, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)