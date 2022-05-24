Feminism integral to Indic civilisation; no greater feminist than Draupadi and Sita: JNU VC

Feminism is not a western concept but ''very integral'' to Indic civilisation, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Tuesday and added that there could not have been a greater feminist than Draupadi and Sita.

Speaking at an event where she was presented with the Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Stree Shakti Samman-2022, she urged students interested in intellectual narrative of modern India to look into Indian feminists.

''Feminism is not a western concept but a concept very integral in Indic civilisation. There could not have been a greater feminist than Draupadi or Sita as the first single mother,'' she said.

''I come from the south of the country, we have Kannagi and Manimekalai. I urge many students who are interested in the intellectual narrative of modern India to look into these figures,'' she added.

She noted that the women being celebrated at the event have to be 20 times better than a man to come to the same position.

''I believe that all women who are here today, whom you are celebrating, have to be 20 times better than a man to come to the same position,'' she said.

Pandit was extended this coveted recognition for rising the ranks to ''assume the top academic leadership at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University as its first feminine Vice Chancellor presenting a unique promise,'' according to Re-Think India Institute, an action-cum-advocacy platform which instituted the awards.

