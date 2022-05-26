Left Menu

L&T EduTech signs MoU with AICTE

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2022
L&T EduTech signs MoU with AICTE
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Larsen and Toubro EduTech, the hybrid learning platform from Larsen and Toubro has signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Anna University, Chennai, to offer industry oriented courses to students, the company said on Thursday.

The learning modules offered by L&T EduTech would be featured on the AICTE website and would be accessible to engineering students across the country, a company statement said.

''We are now a new industry-led application based practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that straddles the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent,'' Larsen and Toubro EduTech chief executive Sabyasachi Das said.

''...we are empowering our youngsters to be more productive and better equipped to contribute to India's growth story and thereby perpetuate L&T's legacy of being nation builders,'' he said.

L&T EduTech has joined hands with Anna University to offer industry-oriented courses for their pre-final and final year students.

''This new initiative of Larsen and Toubro that connects with academic institutions will create the right platform for a skill based education in engineering contributing to employment and economic upliftment in the coming days,'' Anna University Vice Chancellor Velraj said.

As more and more recruiters look for job-ready candidates, L&T EduTech provides live industry exposure through simulated laboratories and immersive programmes, the statement said.

