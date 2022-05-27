Fake call centre busted in Navi Mumbai; three held

The Navi Mumbai police busted a fake call centre operating at a business park and arrested three persons involved in running the establishment, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, officials of the crime branch's cyber cell raided the premises on Wednesday and arrested Harit Sudhama Prasad (32), Pravin Patil (41) and Ashish Shukla (30), assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Vinayak Vast said.

The trio allegedly illegally obtained confidential data of US citizens and called them through VoIP, by posing as representatives of a renowned pharma company, he said.

The accused offered viagra and other drugs at concessional rates to the victims, obtained their credit card details and cheated them by not supplying the medicines, the official said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Information Technology Act and Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against the accused with Vashi police station, he said, adding that laptops, hard disk and other gadgets were seized from the accused.

