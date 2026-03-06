Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Tragic Farewell

Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht was eagerly anticipating his wedding when his life was tragically cut short in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam. The devastating news transformed family celebrations into mourning. Vashisht's bravery and service to the nation are being remembered by friends, relatives, and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:39 IST
Heroic Sacrifice: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Tragic Farewell
  • Country:
  • India

The preparations for Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's wedding quickly turned into a scene of mourning when his family received a phone call on a Friday afternoon. An official from the Indian Air Force relayed the heart-wrenching news that Vashisht had been killed in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

As the news spread, family members made their way to Assam, leaving behind a mother who was still under the impression that her son was merely injured. Friends and relatives gathered to offer support at Vashisht's home in Sector 22B. Originally hailing from Haryana, Vashisht is remembered as a valiant officer who embodied courage and patriotism.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the deaths of Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who perished when their training aircraft disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff. National leaders and officials extended their condolences, commending Vashisht's ultimate sacrifice for the nation. His legacy of devotion and bravery will continue to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026