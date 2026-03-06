Heroic Sacrifice: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Tragic Farewell

The preparations for Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's wedding quickly turned into a scene of mourning when his family received a phone call on a Friday afternoon. An official from the Indian Air Force relayed the heart-wrenching news that Vashisht had been killed in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

As the news spread, family members made their way to Assam, leaving behind a mother who was still under the impression that her son was merely injured. Friends and relatives gathered to offer support at Vashisht's home in Sector 22B. Originally hailing from Haryana, Vashisht is remembered as a valiant officer who embodied courage and patriotism.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the deaths of Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who perished when their training aircraft disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff. National leaders and officials extended their condolences, commending Vashisht's ultimate sacrifice for the nation. His legacy of devotion and bravery will continue to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)