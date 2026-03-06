Left Menu

Bravery in Skies: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Ultimate Sacrifice

Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht was tragically killed in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam. His family, who were preparing for his wedding, were informed of the loss, turning celebration into mourning. Vashisht's courage and sacrifice were lauded by officials, emphasizing his dedication to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:50 IST
Bravery in Skies: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Ultimate Sacrifice
Vashisht
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's home as preparations for his wedding turned into mourning. A call from the Indian Air Force broke the news of Vashisht's death in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. His family members have left for Assam, while his mother remains unaware of the complete loss, having been told only of his injuries.

As friends and relatives gathered at Vashisht's house in Sector 22B, details about his life emerged. Originally from Bhiwani district, Haryana, Vashisht was educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gurugram and sailed into the skies as part of the Indian Air Force. He was primed for a future with his fiancée, also a pilot.

The IAF confirmed the deaths of Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, as the Su-30 MKI disappeared from radar after taking off from Jorhat airbase. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh expressed condolences, reflecting on Vashisht's sacrifice, courage, and patriotism as an enduring inspiration for the nation.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026