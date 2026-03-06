Bravery in Skies: Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's Ultimate Sacrifice

Tragedy struck at Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's home as preparations for his wedding turned into mourning. A call from the Indian Air Force broke the news of Vashisht's death in a Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. His family members have left for Assam, while his mother remains unaware of the complete loss, having been told only of his injuries.

As friends and relatives gathered at Vashisht's house in Sector 22B, details about his life emerged. Originally from Bhiwani district, Haryana, Vashisht was educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gurugram and sailed into the skies as part of the Indian Air Force. He was primed for a future with his fiancée, also a pilot.

The IAF confirmed the deaths of Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, as the Su-30 MKI disappeared from radar after taking off from Jorhat airbase. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh expressed condolences, reflecting on Vashisht's sacrifice, courage, and patriotism as an enduring inspiration for the nation.