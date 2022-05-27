Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC, according to an official order issued on Friday. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Bhalla also has a MBA degree from the University of Georgia.
Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Bhalla also has a MBA degree from the University of Georgia. He has previously been posted in the Department of Commerce and the Chandigarh Housing Board besides serving as Goa's Chief Electoral Officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
