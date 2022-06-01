Left Menu

Monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly likely to begin from June 10

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:04 IST
Monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly likely to begin from June 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said its monsoon session is likely to begin on June 10.

Banerjee said the duration of the session is yet to be decided, and a call on that will be taken at an all-party meeting next week.

"The monsoon session is likely to begin from June 10. Several important bills are expected to be tabled during the session," he told PTI.

According to TMC sources, a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities is likely to be tabled.

The state cabinet had passed the proposal last week.

An amendment bill to remove Dhankhar as a 'visitor' of private universities in the state and appoint the education minister in his place is also expected to be placed during the monsoon session, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022