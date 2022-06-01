Left Menu

Goa SSC results: Over 92 per cent students clear state board's Class 10 exam

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:43 IST
Goa SSC results: Over 92 per cent students clear state board's Class 10 exam
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 92.7 per cent students have passed the secondary school certificate (SSC) examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE), an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the board’s chairman Bhagirath Shetye said out of 20,345 students, 18,869 (92.75 per cent) have cleared the Class 10 examination, which was held in April.

At least 93.91 per cent girls and 91.62 per cent boys have passed the examination, he said.

The examination was conducted at 31 centres and 173 sub-centres across the state.

Shetye further said the board had adopted a special assessment scheme to deal with the closure of schools and challenges of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the academic year 2021-22.

As many as 916 students had availed sports merit marks, of which 17 passed the examination with these marks, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022