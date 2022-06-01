Goa SSC results: Over 92 per cent students clear state board's Class 10 exam

A total of 92.7 per cent students have passed the secondary school certificate (SSC) examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE), an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the board’s chairman Bhagirath Shetye said out of 20,345 students, 18,869 (92.75 per cent) have cleared the Class 10 examination, which was held in April.

At least 93.91 per cent girls and 91.62 per cent boys have passed the examination, he said.

The examination was conducted at 31 centres and 173 sub-centres across the state.

Shetye further said the board had adopted a special assessment scheme to deal with the closure of schools and challenges of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the academic year 2021-22.

As many as 916 students had availed sports merit marks, of which 17 passed the examination with these marks, he said.

