Rajasthan: Congress to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress has decided to shift its MLAs in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

''The MLAs have been asked to reach Udaipur. Some are likely to go today and the rest will be reaching Udaipur tomorrow,'' a source said.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independent legislators and those belonging to other parties and supporting the ruling outfit will also be shifted to Udaipur. The MLAs will stay in the hotel where the party's Chintan Shivir was held last month. PTI SDA RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)