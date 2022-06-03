Left Menu

Goa CM promises all help to startups

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present for the function.Sawant said startups have a great role to play in increasing the economy of the state and called upon all the stakeholders to collectively promote them with full zeal.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:16 IST
The Goa government is committed to providing a conducive eco-system to boost startups in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He was addressing a function organised by the Information and Technology and Tourism departments to launch 'Goa Beach Vigil App'. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present for the function.

Sawant said startups have a great role to play in increasing the economy of the state and called upon all the stakeholders to collectively promote them with full zeal. He also said the state government had reduced engineering course fees so that more students choose the stream, which in turn will give Goa more technocrats.

Launching the Goa Beach Vigil App, the CM appreciated efforts of Goa Electronic Limited (GEL) for building a comprehensive app for clean and safe tourism.

The app is to report any untoward incident on beaches and for response and resolution, an official said, adding that it has been rolled out in the first phase for police, Drishti, a beach services firm, and shack owners, while it will be open for citizens in the next phase.

Khaunte said the government will follow best practices that prevail in other states to promote startups here, as they have become a new mode of revenue and employment generation.," he added.

