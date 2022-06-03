Left Menu

Decomposed body found hanging from tree in JNU forest area

The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, a senior police officer said. The crime and forensic teams have been called to the spot for examination. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Friday evening, police said.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

Police visited the spot and found a body, in a highly decomposed state hanging from a tree in the jungle area. The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, a senior police officer said. The crime and forensic teams have been called to the spot for examination. The body is yet to be identified. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

