Assam govt forms panel to look into pregnant woman's death

The Assam government on Saturday formed a three-member committee to look into the death of a pregnant patient allegedly due to medical negligence and infrastructural loopholes at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) here.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, who went to Lakhimpur from Guwahati following the news of the death of the woman, also asked officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospital.

A woman from nearby Gohpur had died at the hospital on Thursday. Her family alleged that an emergency cesarean section could not be performed on her as there was a power cut and the hospital's generator did not have fuel.

They also alleged that the attending doctors had not given her due care after her admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the matter, Mahanta said, ''We are forming a three-member expert panel to look into the causes and reasons leading to the unfortunate death of the pregnant woman.'' The committee consisting of doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospital of Dibrugarh will carry out the enquiry and submit the report soon, he said.

The minister said he held a meeting with officials of Power and PWD (Building) departments and asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to LMCH.

''In case there is a power outage, there should be back-up at the hospital at all times. I have asked the two departments to ensure it at the earliest,'' he said.

Mahanta, who was accompanied by director of Medical Education Dr Anup Kumar Barman, also reviewed the functioning of the LMCH with its principal, superintendent and other officials.

He said a meeting of the governing body of the hospital will be held on June 8, and asked the authorities to submit a report on the problems being faced.

The minister also interacted with patients and their attendants at the hospital.

