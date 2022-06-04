DCW writes to I&B minister to ban 'misogynistic' advertisement

The Delhi Commission For Women has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding that a ''misogynistic'' advertisement being played on mass media be taken off air.

The panel on Saturday said the advertisement ''promoted gang-rape culture'' and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter.

''The Delhi Commission for Women has come across a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand…,'' said the letter which went on to describe the objectionable advertisement.

In her letter to Thakur, Maliwal sought urgent action by the ministry to ban the advertisement.

She also said robust systems should be built to ensure certain checks and balances to make sure that such ''filthy'' advertisements that promote rape culture are never played again.

She also demanded heavy penalty on the perfume brand so that other companies refrain from playing such ''dirty tactics for cheap publicity''.

The Delhi Police has been asked to provide an action taken report in the matter by June 9.

''What is this creative process that promotes toxic masculinity in its worst form and encourages gang-rape culture? FIR should be registered, advertisements should be taken off air and strongest penalty should be imposed on this company. Delhi Police and I&B Ministry must urgently act in the matter without wasting any further time,'' Maliwal said.

